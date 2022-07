"He's getting ready for Kyrgios!"



This was so good from Novak Djokovic 🙌🔥



Djokovic 2-1 Norrie 🎾



Watch live now on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer 📺

Follow live updates: https://t.co/57FcA6M6j4 📱 #BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/908sAy2Eb9