Barron Trump, nueva estrella en la familia

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, center, and son Barron Trump at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Associated Press / LaPresse Only italy and Spain. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY ITALY AND SPAIN / Associated Press/LaPresse. LAP