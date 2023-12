#ImageOfTheDay



An unseasonal heatwave and a #SaharanDust storm are ongoing in Spain



➡️ Málaga reached a record temperature of +29.9°C

⬇️ The Canary Islands have been affected by a #Calima episode, as visible in the #Sentinel3🛰️🇪🇺 image of 12 December pic.twitter.com/jhwxxJiTsr