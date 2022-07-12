Las series 'El juego del calamar' y 'Stranger Things' parten como favoritas para acaparar el mayor número de nominaciones en la 74 edición de los Emmy, los premios más famosos de la televisión, que ya han dan a conocer sus candidaturas este martes:

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Programa de competición

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Solo asesinatos en el edificio”)

Martin Short (“Solo asesinatos en el edificio”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Actor principal en una serie de drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“El juego del calamar”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Separación”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Actriz principal en una serie de drama

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Actor principal en una miniserie o película

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Por mandato del cielo”)

Oscar Isaac (“Escenas de un matrimonio")

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Estación Once”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Actriz principal en una miniserie o película

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Miniserie

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Solo asesinatos en el edificio” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Lo que hacemos en las sombras” (FX)

Serie de drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Separación” (Apple TV+)

“El juego del calamar” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)