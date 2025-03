Muerte a la carta en USA   

WASHINGTON (United States of America), 07/03/2025.- United States President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on jobs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 March 2025. February jobs report by Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the US added 151,000 jobs. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL / CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL / EFE