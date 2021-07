This time it's PURR-sonal! Help Lucky pull all the strings & shoot for victory in the archery mini-game! 🏹



Aim quickly & accurately to outscore Yoichi—an expert marksman & Samurai general 🎯#GoogleDoodle #ChampionIslandGames → https://t.co/lZcVnD3yWz pic.twitter.com/Np11Omd5LX