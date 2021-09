🇬🇧 Stage 18 | #LaVuelta21@SupermanlopezN took victory on the gruelling slopes of the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru to claim the solo win ahead of a more than solid @rogla and his @Movistar_Team companion Enric Mas.



⬇️ Enjoy the best of the stage with this summary ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sJ762hu6XH