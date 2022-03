💰In 2021, average hourly labour costs in the whole economy were estimated to be €29.1 in the EU & €32.8 in the euro area.

Lowest hourly labour costs were in 🇧🇬Bulgaria (€7.0) & 🇷🇴Romania (€8.5). Highest in 🇩🇰Denmark (€46.9) & 🇱🇺Luxembourg (€43.0).

👉https://t.co/1U1xMMzgkp pic.twitter.com/qADErSKlvL