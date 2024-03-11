'Oppenheimer', de Christopher Nolan, triunfó este domingo en la 96 edición de los Óscar con siete estatuillas de las trece a las que optaba en total, que hacían de ella la favorita de la noche.

Este es el listado de los premiados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Robert Downey Jr., por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Emma Stone, por 'Pobres criaturas'.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, por 'Los que se quedan'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

'La zona de interés', de Jonathan Glazer.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

'El niño y la garza', de Hayao Miyazaki.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Hoyte van Hoytema, por 'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR MONTAJE

'Oppenheimer'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Holly Waddington, por 'Pobres criaturas'.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction'.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomía de una caída'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

'20 días en Mariúpol', de Mstyslav Chernov.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

'The last repair shop', de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

'Pobres criaturas'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

'Godzilla Minus One'.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

'War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko', de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', de Wes Anderson.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por 'Pobres criaturas'.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

'Oppenheimer'

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

'What was I made for?', de Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell

MEJOR SONIDO

'La zona de interés'.