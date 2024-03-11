'Oppenheimer', de Christopher Nolan, triunfó este domingo en la 96 edición de los Óscar con siete estatuillas de las trece a las que optaba en total, que hacían de ella la favorita de la noche.
Este es el listado de los premiados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
'Oppenheimer'.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'.
MEJOR ACTOR
Cillian Murphy, por 'Oppenheimer'.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Robert Downey Jr., por 'Oppenheimer'.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Emma Stone, por 'Pobres criaturas'.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, por 'Los que se quedan'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
'La zona de interés', de Jonathan Glazer.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
'El niño y la garza', de Hayao Miyazaki.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Hoyte van Hoytema, por 'Oppenheimer'.
MEJOR MONTAJE
'Oppenheimer'.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Holly Waddington, por 'Pobres criaturas'.
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction'.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomía de una caída'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
'20 días en Mariúpol', de Mstyslav Chernov.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
'The last repair shop', de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
'Pobres criaturas'.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
'Godzilla Minus One'.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
'War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko', de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', de Wes Anderson.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por 'Pobres criaturas'.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
'Oppenheimer'
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
'What was I made for?', de Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell
MEJOR SONIDO
'La zona de interés'.