🇮🇨 Bienvenidos a los aficionados de Las Palmas!



Huge thank you to Sara Collado and the Hidalgo family from Gran Canaria, who visited Stark’s Park today.



After stocking up on away tops, they toured the stadium and caught up with some of the players. 💛💙#TuPerteneces pic.twitter.com/wwa42WRHXC